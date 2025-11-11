Mozambique: Maputo Municipality to transform cemetery into a cultural garden – report

With the aim of honouring the dead, the São Francisco Xavier Cemetery, located in the old “Ronil” area, is set to be transformed into a garden dedicated to preserving national cultural values, according to a Jornal Domingo report.

Actions are being finalised to rehabilitate a space that, besides suffering severe degradation, has been abandoned. A project has been designed to install training rooms [salas de formação][and venues for hosting public events [ espaços para a promoção de eventos públicos] there.

The restoration project was designed by renowned Mozambican painter Elias Abdula Naguib, who intends to transform this holy place into an urban focal point [numa centralidade urbana].

As Naguib explained, the plan includes building an ossuary within the grounds where the mortal remains of those buried there will be placed.

The project also foresees the creation of a gallery of the immortals, a permanent cultural space to honour Mozambican artists who have passed away, such as Fany Fumo, Malangatana Nguenya, and José Craveirinha.

