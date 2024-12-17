Mozambique: Maputo gets traffic monitoring system – Lusa

A donation from the Government of South Korea has enabled the installation of cameras for smart traffic monitoring in the city of Maputo, the Mozambican capital, as part of the initiative to improve road safety, it was announced on Monday.

The donation of around US$7 million (€6.6 million) was channelled to the Government of Mozambique through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) for the implementation of the “Road Safety Improvement and Institutional Capacity Building Project”.

“The system for monitoring violations introduced in this project not only facilitates compliance with the law, but also reinforces the need for responsibility in the use of roads, while challenging traffic enforcement officers to be more honest and transparent,” a note from the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Mozambique reads.

According to the ministry, new infrastructure built as part of the road safety project has been in operation since Monday, including fencing of roundabouts, schools and setting up traffic lights, pedestrian crossings, a pedestrian bridge, a traffic monitoring centre and cameras that will enable “digital traffic monitoring”.

The number of deaths in road accidents in Mozambique fell by 5% in the first half of this year, compared to the same period in 2023, but there are still, on average, two deaths per day on Mozambican roads, according to official data.

According to a report by the Ministry of Transport and Communications, there were 310 road accidents in the first six months of the year, compared to 357 in the same period last year, a reduction of 13%.

These accidents caused 366 deaths, compared to 387 in 2023 (-5%), and 271 serious injuries, down 8% year-on-year.

In the first six months of this year, the roads in the provinces of Inhambane and Gaza (south) were the deadliest, with 55 and 46 deaths, respectively, followed by Nampula (45), in the north, and the city of Maputo (43).

