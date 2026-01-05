Mozambique: Many roads in Nampula impassable

Torrential rains have made key stretches of road impassable in nine districts in the northern Mozambican province of Nampula.

According to a statement from the National Roads Administration (ANE), the districts affected are Mogovolas, Moma, Mecuburi, Ribaue, Lalaua, Nacala-a-Velha, Memba, Muecate and Larde.

The ANE says the rains have caused severe damage to the entire Nampula road network, which covers a total length of 6,305 kilometres.

For example, regional highway number 683, which links Nametil to Chalaua, has become impassable because much of the road is now under water and the metallic bridge over the Muririmue river has been damaged.

Regional road no. 696, which links Mecuburi town to the Muite administrative post, is also impassable because the access road to the bridge over the Mecuburi river has been cut.

Regional road no. 694, linking the districts of Lalaua and Ribaue cannot be used, because metallic bridges over the Lalaua and Mpuipui rivers have been washed away. According to the Lalaua district administrator, Silverio Nauiato, an alternative route to Lalaua and Meti, on the crossroads with the main north-south highway (EN1), is also impassable.

Regional road no. 703, between the coastal districts of Memba and Nacala-a-Velha, cannot be used because flood waters have submerged a bridge over the Nihequehe river.

In Muecate district a bridge over the Muecate river has been swept away, making regional highway no, 698 impassable. Further south, it is impossible to drive along regional highway 681 to Larde town, because the rains have swept away a bridge over the Maganha river.

ANE says it has teams on the ground monitoring the situation, assessing the damage and beginning the repairs.

The Northern Regional Water Board (ARA-Norte) warned on Saturday that the level of the water in all the rivers under its jurisdiction is rising.

Source: AIM