Mozambique: Manica set to increase barley production – photos

“The forecast is that we will harvest around 180 tonnes of barley this year, compared to the reduced quantities of the previous campaign”, says Kelvin Gifford, owner of Phoenix Seeds, a company specialised in the production of maize, bean and other cereal seeds.

“For next year, we expect to exceed 300 tonnes and strengthen partnerships with national companies that use the cereal in beer production and other products.”

The information was provided in Vanduzi district, during a two-day working visit that the governor of Manica, Francisca Tomás, is making to social and economic enterprises.

Impressed with the results achieved in barley production, Governor Tomás highlighted the crop’s potential to diversify the province’s productive base and reduce dependence on imports.

“Barley represents a new opportunity for our farmers. In the near future, training actions should be promoted so that family farmers can invest in this crop. We believe that this initiative will be an added value for the economic development of Manica,” Francisca Tomás said.

For his part, Kelvin Gifford explained that the company started barley production last year on an experimental area of 33 hectares, in the face of a scarcity of relevant agricultural machinery.

This year, the company expanded the cultivation area to 40 hectares, after winning a competition promoted by the Zambezi Valley Agency, which allowed it to acquire new equipment.

Phoenix Seeds currently employs 180 workers and is also dedicated to the production of improved maize and bean seeds, contributing to increased agricultural productivity in the province.