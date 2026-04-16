Mozambique: Man, wife and child die after canoe capsizes in Gilé

Three people died in Gilé district, in Zambézia province, after a canoe they were using to cross the Namirue River capsized in strong currents. The vessel was reportedly swept away by fast-moving waters, leaving the occupants unable to escape.

Meanwhile, a local source told Ikweli that the accident may have been caused by technical issues. “People always cross this Namirue River because there is no small bridge. So a family was trying to reach the other side when the canoe sank. We do not know whether it was due to technical problems or overloading. On board were a man, his wife, and their child,” said Quesito da Silva.

The source explained that when the canoe began to sink, a man attempted to rescue them but was unsuccessful.

“A man who was on the other side ran to try to save the child and the mother, but the force of the waves was too strong, and all three people ended up dying.”

Following the tragedy, the local population has called for stronger safety measures to prevent similar incidents, as canoe transport remains the only means of crossing the river in the area, often without minimum safety conditions.

In the same district, three people were lynched last week by local residents in the Namuaca village, accused of the crime of exhuming human remains.

“The population found a vehicle parked with three people inside and concluded that they were the same individuals who usually vandalise cemeteries. They burned the vehicle and the people alive, because they believed they were involved in human trafficking,” said one source.

The spokesperson of the Police of the Republic of Mozambique in Zambézia Province, Belarmina Henriques, speaking by telephone to Ikweli, urged the population to exercise caution when crossing rivers, especially during the current rainy season.

“We are in a period of heavy rains, and it is important that people do not attempt to cross rivers without proper precautions, as we do not have adequate boats and the population uses paddled vessels. Therefore, when there is bad weather, people should avoid crossing until conditions improve, because water is not to be taken lightly, especially as many in our communities do not know how to swim,” the spokesperson appealed.

Regarding mob justice, the PRM spokesperson discouraged the practice, stating that “it is important to approach the police authorities. If people cannot reach the police, they can contact other justice administration bodies in the province, such as the Public Prosecutor’s Office, and report their concerns to avoid private justice. When people take the law into their own hands, they may end up killing an innocent person, and even if someone is guilty of a crime, they must still be brought before the justice system, because every citizen has the right to life,” Henriques added.

By Francisco Mário

Source: Ikweli