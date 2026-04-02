Mozambique: Malaria killed nearly 500 people in 2025

At least 496 people died from malaria in Mozambique in 2025, a 39% increase compared to 2024, when 358 deaths were recorded, according to data the Mozambican Ministry of Health sent to Lusa on Wednesday.

According to the data, case numbers rose by 11% last year, reaching 12.8 million, up from 11.6 million in 2024.

Children under five accounted for 4.8 million of the total cases recorded in 2025, the document states.

“At this moment, our guidance to the general population is that correct diagnosis and malaria treatment exist. There is no need for a malaria death to occur,” said Inês António, from the National Malaria Control Programme, quoted on Wednesday by Televisão de Moçambique. “We want the population to receive and comply with the guidelines so that these cases are reduced.”

Mozambican health authorities reported in February that 49 people died from malaria in the first six weeks of 2026, out of 1,357,891 infected individuals.

According to data presented by the National Director of Public Health, Quinhas Fernandes, malaria cases increased by 55% this year compared to the same period in 2025, when 876,498 cases were recorded. However, the number of deaths fell by 38% from the 79 fatalities recorded in early 2025.

Source: Xinhua