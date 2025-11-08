Mozambique: Major facelift planned for Ressano border with South Africa

The Government of Mozambique, through the Ministry of Transport and Logistics, on Friday (7 November) signed an agreement extending the KM4 concession with Gestão de Terminais de Serviços Aduaneiros (GTSA), the company responsible for operating the cargo terminal and border control facilities in Ressano Garcia.

The extension, which covers a 10-year period, includes an investment plan with a strong structural and social impact.

Among the planned interventions are: the expansion of the terminal’s entry and exit roads to three lanes; the creation of a new exit to improve traffic flow and efficiency in truck management; the automation of control processes; and the construction of a new terminal exit towards the N4, among others.

The extension of the contract also provides for a significant social investment component: the construction, from the ground up, of a new tourist border post, and the development of a residential complex with capacity for 150 public servants assigned to the border, with works scheduled to begin 30 days after project approval.

The initiative represents a model of public concession that combines logistical efficiency with social responsibility, simultaneously addressing the operational challenges of the border and the need to value the professionals who work there.

“This agreement is a clear demonstration that logistical concessions in Mozambique can and should generate shared value. It is not only about improving the flow of trade but also about improving the lives of those who ensure, every day, the functioning of our borders. This extension is strategic for the country and reflects the Government’s confidence in GTSA’s technical capacity and social responsibility,” said the Minister of Transport and Logistics, João Matlombe, on the occasion.

“This investment is one of the final stages in the development efforts undertaken along the Maputo Logistics Corridor,” Matlombe noted.

“With the announced and ongoing investments in the expansion of the Port of Maputo, the modernisation of the N4, and the construction of new border infrastructure, the total investment across the corridor amounts to almost 2.2 billion US dollars,” he stressed.

In addition to the improvement of infrastructure at the cargo terminal, the new concession phase will enable the modernisation of management systems, the digitalisation of processes (including four new fast-track lanes on the side opposite the terminal to increase the efficiency of cargo entry in transit through Mozambique), and greater regional integration, promoting a more efficient and secure border.

“We are grateful for the renewed trust the Government has placed in GTSA. This extension represents a new commitment to the future of the Maputo Corridor. Furthermore, we will invest not only in logistical solutions but also in infrastructure that respects and values the role of public servants and the well-being of neighbouring communities,” said GTSA’s manager, Sean Gent.

With the signing of this agreement, the Government of Mozambique reaffirms its commitment to modernising the Maputo Logistics Corridor, under a public-private cooperation framework that has a direct impact on the region’s economic efficiency and social development.