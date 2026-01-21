Mozambique: Macaneta cut off by Incomati flooding –- Watch

The overflow of the Incomati River has cut road traffic between the town of Marracuene and the tourist area of Macaneta in Maputo province, southern Mozambique, since late Tuesday afternoon (20 January). Nearly six thousand families have been affected, with significant damage to public and private infrastructure.

The water has completely flooded the road linking Marracuene to Macaneta, submerging the Macaneta toll station and a considerable portion of the paved road.

In areas such as Hobjana, the road is fully submerged, while in Machubo the main access route is now impassable, worsening the isolation of local communities and compromising the movement of people and goods.

On site, AIM’s reporters witnessed the desperation of residents attempting to travel between Marracuene and Macaneta. Some are risking crossing by makeshift boats, putting their lives in danger.

On Wednesday morning, Marracuene’s Mayor, Shafi Sidat, travelled to the affected areas by boat to assess first-hand the extent of the hardship faced by those hit by the floods.

Mayor Sidat toured critical zones to understand the real impact of rising waters, particularly on the most vulnerable communities.

In addition to the thousands of affected families, the floods have also damaged tourist infrastructure in Macaneta, an area of significant economic importance to the municipality, heightening concerns over the social and financial consequences of the disaster.

Given the severity of the situation, authorities are urging residents to avoid travelling through affected areas, to refrain from crossing flooded zones on foot or by vehicle, to stay alert to official updates, and to cooperate with teams on the ground, always prioritising the protection of human life.

The floods occurred at a time when the Government and Marracuene Municipality were already supporting victims of flooding in the Manhiça district by providing transport means such as jet skis and vehicles, as well as human resources.

Marracuene has deployed eleven professional lifeguards to Manhiça, where the situation is described as serious, to assist with search, rescue, and community support operations.

Meanwhile, the Municipality of Marracuene continues to intervene in the neighbourhoods under its administration, mobilising technical teams and machinery to alleviate the suffering of affected families.

In this moment of hardship and uncertainty, there is a notable unity among the municipal council’s three party benches — Frelimo, Renamo, and the Mozambican Democratic Movement (MDM) — who are working side by side, setting aside political differences to support the people.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>







Source: AIM Moçambique