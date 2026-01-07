Mozambique: Lower Messalo area becomes passable again after emergency works

Road traffic on the Macomia/Awasse section of National Road Number 380 (N380) has been restored following the completion of emergency works in the lower Messalo River area and on the Mapwete River, near the locality of Miangaleua, in Muidumbe district, Cabo Delgado province.

The works, completed a few days ago, were carried out along a stretch of around three kilometres and lasted fifteen days. The section had been damaged as a result of the recent rains, compromising the connection between the northern and southern regions of the province.

According to Daúdo Cinquenta, deputy of the delegate of the National Roads Administration (ANE) in Cabo Delgado, who told Notícias Online, the works were of an emergency nature and focused mainly on the Messalo River diversion area, in Miangaleua, which is considered critical for road mobility.

With the completion of the works, an improvement in traffic conditions is expected, as well as a reduction in the risk of traffic interruptions along this important road corridor.

Source: Notícias