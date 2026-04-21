Mozambique looks to China for industrial boost

Mozambique President Daniel Chapo is turning to China’s manufacturing strength to accelerate infrastructure development and sustainable growth, as he tours key industrial hubs during his first state visit since taking office in 2025.

During a stop in Changsha, the capital of Hunan Province, Chapo visited advanced factories spanning electricity, heavy machinery and agricultural processing.

The Mozambican leader explored smart power systems, observed automated production lines and tested modern logistics equipment, showcasing China’s industrial capabilities.

He emphasized his country’s interest in replicating such facilities at home, pointing to Mozambique’s urgent need for technology transfer and infrastructure investment.

Infrastructure and agriculture in focus

Mozambique’s economy remains heavily dependent on agriculture, with around two-thirds of its population living in rural areas.

However, limited access to technology and infrastructure has constrained productivity.

Chapo said Chinese expertise could help modernize farming and support large-scale construction projects, including roads, bridges and ports—key pillars of the country’s development agenda.

South-South cooperation at the core

At a business forum, officials from both countries signed agreements in sectors such as green energy and biomedicine.

Chapo highlighted alignment between China’s upcoming five-year development plan and Mozambique’s own national strategy.

He stressed that cooperation under the framework of South-South partnerships could unlock major opportunities, positioning China as a model for development and a critical partner in Mozambique’s modernization drive.

Chapo’s visit, hosted by Xi Jinping, is expected to deepen bilateral ties and pave the way for increased Chinese investment in the southeastern African nation.







Source: Africa News