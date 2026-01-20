Mozambique: Long queues at Chongoene airport

There are long queues to purchase Xai-Xai–Maputo airline tickets at Filipe Jacinto Nyusi Airport, in Chongoene, Gaza province.

Many people are also queuing to enter the departure lounge. There is a large number of anxious passengers.

These are citizens who have been stranded on the road since last week and are unable to reach their destination — mostly the city and province of Maputo — due to the closure of National Road Number One (N1), on the Incoluane–3 de Fevereiro and Chicumbane–Xai-Xai city sections.

Source: Domingo