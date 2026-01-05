Mozambique LNG project partly invested by Mitsui & Co to start operations by 2029, Nikkei says.

Mitsui holds a 20% interest in Area 1 through Mitsui E&P Mozambique Area 1 Limited (“MEPMOZ”, Mitsui: 50%), which is jointly owned by Mitsui and the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (“JOGMEC”).

三井物産出資のモザンビークLNG事業、29年までに稼働へ：日本経済新聞 https://t.co/BNiBV3Mxxm #日経会社情報 — Sub-Saharan Mining (@sndwky) January 5, 2026

Source: Reuters / Additional info by Mitsui