Mozambique LNG Project holds ‘She Supplies’ meeting: Women lead opportunities in oil and gas sector

Within the framework of local content efforts and the celebrations of Mozambican Women’s Month, the Mozambique LNG project held the ‘She Supplies’ initiative this week, dedicated to women entrepreneurs and women-led businesses in Mozambique.

The meeting aimed to open doors, clarify processes and demystify challenges, providing clear information and practical tools for companies seeking to supply goods and services to the project.

More than a conversation, the #SheSupplies event was a concrete step towards:

Strengthening capacities

Removing barriers

Promoting economic inclusion

At the Mozambique LNG project, we believe that sustainable growth is inclusive, and that women have an essential role in building the value chain of the energy sector in Mozambique.

Together, we turn information into opportunity.

Source: Projecto Mozambique LNG / Press Note