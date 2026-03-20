Mozambique: Limpopo rail line reopening delayed by a month

State-owned Mozambique Railways (CFM) has postponed, by one month until 15 April, the reopening of the Limpopo rail line, which has been affected by floods in the south of the country since January, the company announced on Thursday.

In a statement, the management of CFM-Sul explained that the rains and flooding occurring in the southern and central regions since mid-January have had an “impact on the southern railway network in general and the Limpopo line in particular.”

The Limpopo line provides vital connectivity and transport for people and goods to landlocked countries, including Zimbabwe, carrying products such as fuel, grain and containerised cargo. CFM noted that it had previously set 17 March “as the deadline for the completion of line restoration works”, a date that has now been pushed back by one month.

“However, the recent rains in the southern part of the country have forced a halt to the works, in addition to increasing the flow of some rivers along the Limpopo River basin, a situation that requires more time for water levels to recede, especially at points where work on culverts and bridges is necessary,” the statement reads.

The management of CFM-Sul further noted that the forecast reopening date for the Limpopo line is now 15 April.

At the end of January, the company confirmed losses of US$3 million following the suspension of traffic on the Limpopo line due to flooding, based only on the first two weeks and resulting solely from the halt in freight transport.

Source: Lusa