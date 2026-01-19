Mozambique: Limpopo flood overwhelming Chókwè

The flood waters of the Limpopo river have engulfed the town of Chokwe and the adjacent district of Guija, in the southern Mozambican province of Gaza.

Added to the torrential rains falling on Chokwe and Guija are a torrent of water from the 14 floodgates opened on the Massingir dam, on the Elephants River, the main tributary of the Limpopo.

The Mozambican relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGD) on Friday ordered the urgent evacuation of people still living in areas threatened by the floods. But many households have refused to leave their homes and are in imminent danger.

The drama in Chokwe began on Thursday when torrents of water invaded whole neighbourhoods, and streets suddenly became rivers. By about midday on Thursday, the bridge linking Chokwe and Guija was submerged and traffic between the two districts became impossible.

The Guija district administrator, Jaime Mugabe, confirmed to AIM that the bridge was under water and Guija town was completely isolated.

In the main avenues of Chokwe town, overloaded trucks could be seen trying to carry people and their possessions, including livestock to higher ground, particularly to an accommodation centre the authorities have set up at Chiquelane, and to transit centres in the Lionde administrative post.

But some families are refusing to leave their homes in the drowning city. They have decided to risk staying on the roofs (as many people did during the last major floods, in 2000).

Economic activity in Chokwe is at a standstill. All shops, markets and other services have closed.

The Gaza provincial delegation of the INGD has warned that there is a real danger that the town will be completely submerged, if the rain and the discharges from the dams continue.

The Massingir dam could also be overwhelmed, with the flood waters going over its top, threatening its physical integrity. The level of the reservoir behind the dam has reached 127 metres above sea level. The top of the dam is only 131 metres above sea level.

The National Roads Administration (ANE) has warned of another cut on the main north-south highway (EN1), between Incoluane and the 3rd February locality in Maputo province.

Here the Incomati river has surged over the road, making it impossible for traffic to drive from Maputo to the centre and north of the country.

Source: AIM