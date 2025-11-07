Mozambique: Lights off for thousands in Beira after vehicle hits high-voltage pole

Forty thousand consumers were left without electricity this afternoon in several neighbourhoods of Beira city, Sofala province, following a road accident in which a vehicle collided with a medium-voltage pole.

The affected areas include Alto da Manga, Manga Loforte, Ndunda, Six Miles, Nhangau, and part of Passagem de Nível.

A press release from Electricidade de Moçambique states that technical teams are on site working to repair the fault and restore normal electricity supply to the affected areas.