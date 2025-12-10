Mozambique lifts cashew nut export prices by up to 19%

The reference price for cashew nut exports from Mozambique will increase by up to 19% in the upcoming campaign, according to a decision by the country’s Oilseeds Committee announced on Wednesday, 10 December 2025.

According to information released today by the Mozambican Ministry of Agriculture, Environment and Fisheries, the Oilseeds Committee meeting held on Tuesday in Maputo set the reference prices for cashew nut exports in the 2025/2026 campaign, with 46-pound quality nuts now priced at US$1,250 per tonne (+19%).

Cashew nuts of 53-pound quality will be priced at US$1,440 per tonne (+13.5%), “in accordance with price dynamics in the international market,” the information adds.

The committee meeting, chaired by the Director-General of the Mozambican Cashew Institute, Ilídio Bande, included 40 participants, among them representatives from the Cashew Industrialists Association, the Nampula Commercial and Industrial Association, the National Union of Agricultural Workers and Cashew and Forestry Industry, “among other key actors in the cashew value chain.”

At the same meeting, it was agreed that cashew nut exports will officially open on 19 December, to “ensure full supply to the industry,” with the campaign expected to reach around 60,000 tonnes for export, of which 45,000 tonnes are “already secured.”

Mozambique plans to invest US$374 million to develop the cashew sector and raise annual production from the current 158,000 tonnes to 689,000 tonnes by 2034, according to information released in October by the Ministry of Agriculture.

The objective of the programme, to be implemented nationwide, explained the Ministry, “is to promote sustainable and competitive development of the cashew value chain, strengthening research, promotion, extension, marketing and processing,” contributing “to increasing production and farmers’ incomes and generating employment opportunities.”

“Cashew nuts are a product of social cohesion and promote food and nutritional security; we encourage their inclusion in school feeding programmes and in our restaurant menus,” said Minister Roberto Albino, quoted in the same information.

The Cashew Value Chain Development Programme 2025–2034 includes reform of implementation mechanisms to strengthen the industry and, beyond increasing production levels, also foresees an increase in “support capacity from 230,000 to over 600,000 producers, processing capacity from 40,000 to over 482,000 tonnes, and consolidating the sector’s digitalisation process,” according to the Ministry.

The programme also aims to foster alliances among stakeholders, benefiting both producers and industrialists and exporters.

“We intend for the cashew industry to operate without heavy State intervention,” the Minister added.

Previous official data indicated that cashew nut marketing in Mozambique reached around 195,400 tonnes in the 2024/2025 campaign, marking a historic milestone closer to the record of the 1970s when the country was one of the world’s largest producers.

Cashew nut exports from Mozambique continue to grow, reaching US$38.7 million (€33 million) in the first quarter, leading external sales among the so-called “traditional products,” according to official data.

Cashew nut production in Mozambique reached over 200,000 tonnes annually 50 years ago, still during the colonial period, and until the mid-1970s, Mozambique was the world’s second largest cashew producer (210,000 tonnes processed in 1973), behind only India, which at the time – and still today – purchases much of that production.

Source: Lusa