Mozambique launches Tourism Master Plan

The Mozambican government on Wednesday launched the National Tourism Master Plan, which is aimed at improving the business environment and making the country more attractive to private investment.

According to Fredson Bacar, Secretary of State for Tourism, speaking during the project launch in Maputo, the plan will establish clear rules, investment priorities, and coordination mechanisms between the public and private sectors, factors considered essential to boost the growth of tourism.

“The aim is to create a more predictable, organized, and attractive business environment where the private sector can invest with confidence,” he said.

He explained that the plan will identify concrete actions and their respective costs, allowing for better planning and mobilization of resources for the sector.

Bacar also revealed that the project counts on the support of the World Bank, which has been providing technical and financial assistance in the development of guiding instruments and the implementation of structuring projects.

Bacar highlighted that improving the business environment also means investing in infrastructures, roads, water supply systems, sanitation, and security, considered crucial for attracting investors.

“The private sector only invests where the conditions are created. It is up to the State to guarantee these conditions so that investment can happen,” he said.

Bacar added that the instruments under development should also contribute to the organization of tourist destinations, the definition of priority areas, and the enhancement of local potential, with a direct impact on job and income generation for communities.

For his part, Laurent Corthay, the World Bank representative in Mozambique, said that a multi-sector approach is crucial.

“The tourism sector is not just the responsibility of one ministry. It is highly multi-sectoral and requires participation from sectors as diverse as environment, transport, interior, security, police, and also at the local level,” he said.

Source: AIM