Mozambique launches infrastructure data portal to strengthen transparency and road sector governance

The government on Monday launched the ‘Infrastructure Data Disclosure Portal’, a platform designed to strengthen transparency, accountability and efficiency in the management of the road sector, in a context marked by growing financing needs and climate-related challenges.

According to the Secretary of State for Transport, Chinguane Mabote, the portal “represents a significant step forward in promoting accountability and evidence-based management”, by expanding public access to information on infrastructure investment and performance.

The tool was presented as part of the Southern Africa focal group meeting of the African Road Maintenance Funds Association (ARMFA), taking place in Maputo with the participation of representatives from regional road funds and development partners.

According to theSecretary of State for Transportl, the initiative is part of the modernisation of public management in the transport sector, with a focus on the digitalisation of data collection, processing and dissemination.

Mabote stressed that improved availability of information should increase trust among citizens and partners in the use of public resources allocated to road infrastructure.

He also highlighted the strategic role of the sector in the national and regional economy through the Maputo, Beira, Nacala and Mtwara corridors, which connect inland countries with Mozambican ports.

“Road infrastructure is a fundamental pillar for economic and social development,” he said.

For his part, the Chairman of the Board of the Roads Fund, Ângelo Macuácua, noted that the evolution of these funds has contributed to greater transparency and sustainability in sector financing.

“They were created to ensure that resources allocated to our roads were not diverted to other state priorities,” he said.

However, Macuácua warned of challenges facing the sector, particularly rising fuel prices and the impacts of climate change, which are simultaneously increasing costs and putting pressure on revenues.

“We therefore face a difficult equation: rising costs and declining revenues,” he said.

The ARMFA focal group meeting is taking place as a platform for sharing experiences and defining joint strategies to strengthen sustainable financing of road infrastructure in the region.

Source: AIM Moçambique