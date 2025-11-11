Mozambique launches digital platform to track northern reconstruction projects

Mozambique’s northern development agency ADIN launched a digital platform to centralize and monitor reconstruction and employment projects.

The tool aims to improve coordination between government, partners, and private actors across Cabo Delgado, Nampula, and Niassa.

The initiative follows major reconstruction efforts, including a $17 million African Development Bank program expected to create 24,000 jobs.

The Agência de Desenvolvimento Integrado do Norte (ADIN) launched a digital platform to improve oversight and coordination of development and employment initiatives in northern Mozambique. The platform was introduced during ADIN’s first workshop, “Harmonizing Coordination Mechanisms to Accelerate Reconstruction and Development in the North,” held on November 7.

Government officials, United Nations agencies, private-sector representatives, and technical partners attended the event. ADIN said the new tool will centralize project data, monitor progress in real time, and connect ministries, partners, and local actors to reduce fragmentation.

Currently in its pilot phase, the portal aggregates information on project implementation, financial resources, and progress indicators. ADIN said this approach will help avoid duplication and better align interventions across Cabo Delgado, Nampula, and Niassa — provinces heavily affected by instability and underemployment.

The decision to digitize project tracking comes amid growing pressure to boost job creation and vocational training in the region. A World Bank report published in February 2025 found that northern Mozambique remains weakly integrated into national value chains, despite substantial investments in infrastructure and resource extraction.

“Transparency and traceability are essential to this transformation,” said Jacinto Loureiro, ADIN’s president. “Our commitment is to ensure that every cent invested by our partners truly translates into development. This platform will enable us to monitor initiatives in real time and guarantee efficient, responsible use of resources.”

The launch coincides with rising investment efforts to rebuild northern Mozambique, where conflict has disrupted livelihoods for years. In July, the African Development Bank approved $17 million for the Resilient Investment for Socioeconomic Empowerment, Peace, and Security (RISE-PS) project. The initiative aims to create 24,000 jobs—60% for youth and 50% for women—and directly benefit more than 100,000 people, reinforcing coordination between economic and peacebuilding programs.

