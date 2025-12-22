Mozambique launches beach season prioritising beachgoers’ safety and environmental protection – Watch

The Ministry of Agriculture, Environment and Fisheries (MAAP) held a press conference on Friday morning to officially launch the beach season for the summer period. The event included participation from the National Marine Institute (INAMAR), the National Administration of Conservation Areas (ANAC), and the National Directorate of Environment and Climate Change (DINAMC).

With the launch of the beach season, the Government aims to ensure the safety of bathers, safeguard the free movement of emergency, cleaning and inspection vehicles, guarantee the practice of duly licensed activities such as fishing and water sports, as well as promote the sustainable use of beaches and conservation areas. Inspections will be carried out by the competent authorities, encouraging active citizen participation through reporting.

The initiative also seeks to raise public awareness for strict observance of rules protecting marine and coastal resources, the movement of people and vehicles in protected conservation areas, as well as the adoption of appropriate practices for the sustainable management of solid waste on beaches and other leisure sites.

On this occasion, the representative of the Marine Planning and Management Division at INAMAR, Ciro Novidade, announced that the implementation of the actions would take place from 20 December 2025 to 5 January 2026. The activities will be organised in two phases, the first dedicated to the Christmas festivities and the second to the transition into the new year.

According to the official, 314 personnel from INAMAR, along with staff from other institutions, will be involved in this work, demonstrating a high level of coordination and interinstitutional collaboration. “We expect to cover a total of 100 beaches nationwide,” emphasised Ciro Novidade.

READ: South Africa: Search continues for Krugersdorp teen missing after snorkelling in Ponta do Ouro, Mozambique

Meanwhile, the National Director of Environment and Climate Change, Francisco Sambo, drew attention to the need to monitor advance warnings issued by the National Institute of Meteorology, urging citizens to avoid going to the beaches whenever weather conditions are unfavourable, in order to prevent incidents.

Sambo also announced that a specific environmental awareness programme for the beaches is being prepared to address the challenges posed during the festive season. “We appeal to beach users and others at leisure and recreational sites to observe good environmental practices, in order to keep these areas in suitable condition for use. Solid waste must be deposited in designated places and, when these are distant, it should be collected and transported to the appropriate disposal site,” he urged.

The Director-General of the National Administration of Conservation Areas, Pejul Calenga, highlighted that, to respond to the high influx of tourists during this festive period, ANAC has deployed inspectors to reinforce monitoring and patrolling operations, also allocating resources such as boats and helicopters to support surveillance and search and rescue operations in extreme situations, especially in marine conservation areas, notably the Maputo National Park and the Bazaruto Archipelago National Park.

“We are also engaging with hotel operators and tour guides to provide guidance on appropriate behaviour in the use of beaches and marine areas, as well as to strengthen awareness among all users frequenting tourist establishments,” he concluded.

MAAP considers that compliance with the announced measures is essential to ensure that the festive season proceeds safely, orderly and with dignity, guaranteeing safe seas, the preservation of conservation areas, harmonious coexistence with wildlife, and the promotion of a clean and healthy environment, for the benefit of public safety and environmental sustainability.







Source: Ministério da Agricultura, Ambiente e Pescas / Press Release