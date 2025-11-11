Mozambique: LAM restructuring process demands reducing number of employees – AIM | Watch

The Mozambican Minister of Transport and Logistics, João Matlombe, claims that the restructuring process of publicly-owned company Mozambican Airlines (LAM) is difficult because it demands reducing the number of employees “but people are not machines.”

Over the last 10 years, LAM, which used to operate with just two airplanes, has been shaken by a financial crisis involving corruption practiced by the company workers during the acquisition of services. The company has recorded debts with suppliers, valued at over 230 million dollars as a result of embezzlement.

Over the last year, LAM was under the management of the South African company Fly Modern Ark (FMA), which was hired by the government to bring the company into profitability and rescue it from bankruptcy. However, the effort did not solve anything.

According to Matlombe, who was speaking on Monday in the central city of Beira, in Sofala province, at a ceremony in which he was handing over 10 vehicles to INATRO (the National Road Transport Institute), in order to reinforce road traffic enforcement in the central and northern regions of the country, “there’s an essential need to treat people in a humane way, that’s our biggest concern regarding the restructuring of LAM. People aren’t machines; we have to be sensitive to that, but we also can’t keep the same people.”

The minister revealed that the first stage of the restructuring process goes until this December and the second phase will be taking place next year.

“We have to continue encouraging workers to collaborate at the company level so that we can overcome the various stages. We would obviously have liked to have taken more steps, but given the complexity of the process, obviously not yet”, he said.

“The necessary measures were taken, so now we will let the process run its course. We are working to have the best airline in the country, one that makes all Mozambicans proud, that allows everyone to travel wherever they want in the country”, he added.

O Ministro dos Transportes e Logísticas garantiu na cidade da Beira que há ações em curso para tornar as Linhas Aéreas de Moçambique uma empresa de referência.#lam #beira #fraudes #Mocambique #StvNotícias #GrupoSoico

Veja mais Notícias em https://t.co/3GxkwFtECZ pic.twitter.com/ojYMP2l4PO — stvnoticias (@stvnoticias_mz) November 10, 2025



Regarding the vehicles delivered to INATRO, the minister said that they are aimed at reinforcing road traffic enforcement in the central and northern regions of the country so that the cases of road accident may be reduced.

“Road accidents are currently the leading cause of death in the country and the entire society needs to collaborate to curb this problem. Lately, accidents are killing more people than any other public health disease that we have in the country, and this worries us”, he said.

According to Matlome, the country is experiencing significant economic losses as result of road accidents.

“The government is aware that road accidents do not only happen due to speeding, and therefore calls for greater intervention from everyone”, he said.