Mozambique: LAM prohibits fresh food products in hand luggage and in aircraft cabin

The Mozambican airline Linhas Aéreas de Moçambique (LAM) has announced that fresh food products are prohibited in hand luggage and in the aircraft cabin, to ensure flight safety and comply with civil aviation regulations

According to a statement addressed to passengers, the restriction covers perishable items such as fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, and unpackaged dairy products. LAM warned that these items can cause contamination, unpleasant odours, or spoilage during the flight, putting safety and comfort at risk.

The airline clarified that fresh products can still be transported in checked luggage or as cargo, provided all safety and operational requirements are met. In its statement, LAM thanked passengers for their understanding and cooperation, emphasising that the measure is part of ongoing efforts to guarantee safe and efficient operations.

