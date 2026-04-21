Mozambique: LAM guarantees jet fuel availability — AIM report

The authorities have guaranteed that Mozambique Airlines (LAM) has sufficient jet fuel to guarantee its operations for the next 30 days.

Hence the airline claims there is no risk of reduction in the frequency of flights on its domestic routes, despite the uncertainty in international energy markets caused by the United States’ war of aggression against Iran.

In the wake of the war, the Strait of Hormuz –which is responsible for the daily flow of almost 20 percent of the world’s oil sales – was blocked, preventing the passage of ships carrying gas and oil. About 80 percent of Mozambique’s fuel imports pass through routes connected to the Strait of Hormuz, which means that the impact of the war in the Middle East is potentially disastrous for the country’s economy.

In Maputo, the fuel shortages are very serious as long queues of vehicles continue to build up at those fuel pumps where petrol and diesel are available. The fuel shortages are discouraging citizens from travelling long distances.

According to Agostinho Langa, the chairperson of the Mozambican port and rail company CFM, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of fuel unloading operations at the country’s port terminals, the supply of aviation fuel is assured and LAM’s operational plan is guaranteed.

“We will not reduce any routes. We will continue to work normally”, he said.

He explained that LAM obtains its fuel primarily from the distributors Puma Energy and Petromoc, responsible for supplying aviation fuel (Jet A1). “The guarantee we have is that there will be fuel for at least the next 30 days”, he said.

However, Langa admitted that the evolution of the international geopolitical situation could put pressure on fuel prices.

“The situation in the Middle East is sensitive, and there is tension between the United States and Iran. If there is an increase in fuel prices, LAM will certainly also be forced to reverse some decisions,” he said.

Meanwhile, data from port authorities indicate that the country continues to receive significant volumes of fuel through the main ports.

One of the ships currently operating at the terminal is unloading approximately 15 million litres of diesel, in an operation that recently began and is expected to be completed in the coming hours.

Another ship is also expected to arrive, which should unload approximately 21.3 million litres of petrol.

At the central Port of Beira, approximately 26 million litres of diesel and 52 million litres of petrol have been unloaded in recent days to supply the market.

“Given the volatility of the international market, associated with geopolitical tensions, especially in the Persian Gulf region, we call for rational use of fuel. There are also indications that some distribution companies are facing liquidity constraints to ensure payments and bank guarantees in foreign currency, which could influence the rate of supply”, he said.

Despite this, the authorities are insisting that ships carrying fuel continue to arrive at the port terminals, which should guarantee the supply of the national market and the necessary supply for LAM’s operations.

Source: AIM