Mozambique: LAM guarantees flights for Moçambola teams for 10 matchdays — Watch

Mozambique Airlines (LAM) will continue to provide transport for teams participating in the Moçambola, the country’s top football league, for at least another ten matchdays. The guarantee was given by Agostinho Langa Júnior, chairperson of the board of directors of Mozambique Railways (CFM).

According to the official, the continued support results from a coordinated intervention by a group of state-owned companies that includes, in addition to CFM, Hidroeléctrica de Cahora Bassa (HCB) and the Mozambique Insurance Company (EMOSE), which are currently involved in the restructuring process of the national airline.

The decision comes at a time when air transport is considered crucial for the smooth running of the Moçambola, given the long distances between provinces and the logistical costs faced by clubs.

The use of LAM flights has helped reduce fatigue among football teams and ensured greater predictability in the competition calendar.

Although no details were provided on the financing model or associated costs, the measure is seen as a relief for clubs, many of which face significant financial constraints.

The involvement of state-owned companies in LAM forms part of a broader effort to stabilise the airline, which has faced operational and financial challenges in recent years. At the same time, support for the Moçambola is seen as strategic in ensuring the continuity of Mozambique’s main football competition.

With this guarantee, the championship is expected to run more smoothly in the coming matchdays, while long-term solutions for the logistical and financial sustainability of the competition are being sought.