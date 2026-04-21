Mozambique: LAM assures 30-day fuel supply and keeps domestic flights running — AIM

LAM Mozambique Airlines has sufficient jet fuel to ensure operations for the next 30 days and does not plan to reduce the frequency of domestic flights, despite uncertainty in international energy markets.

The information was advanced by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Railways of Mozambique (CFM), Agostinho Langa, who was speaking to the press on the sidelines of fuel unloading operations at the country’s port terminals.

On the occasion, Langa assured that aviation fuel supply is secured, allowing the airline to maintain its operational plan.

“We will not reduce any routes, we will not reduce any stops. We will continue to operate normally,” he said.

According to him, LAM is mainly supplied by Puma Energy and Petromoc, which are responsible for providing jet fuel (Jet A1).

“We work mainly with Puma and Petromoc in the case of jet fuel, and the guarantee we have is that there is fuel for at least the next 30 days, and we believe in that assurance given to us,” he said.

However, he warned that developments in the international geopolitical situation could put pressure on fuel prices.

“The situation in the Middle East is sensitive, and there are also tensions between the United States and Iran. If fuel prices increase, LAM will certainly be obliged to review some decisions,” he said.

Despite this scenario, he stressed that no increase in airfares or reduction in flight frequency is currently planned.

Meanwhile, data from port authorities indicate that the country continues to receive significant volumes of fuel through its main ports.

At the Port of Matola, around 200 million litres of fossil fuels destined for the domestic market were handled between January and April.

One of the vessels currently operating at the terminal is discharging around 15 million litres of diesel, in an operation that began recently and is expected to conclude within the coming hours.

Another vessel is also expected to arrive, carrying around 21.3 million litres of petrol.

At the Port of Beira, around 26 million litres of diesel and 52 million litres of petrol have been unloaded in recent days to supply the market.

Given the volatility of the international market, linked to geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Persian Gulf region, the authorities are calling for the rational use of fuel.

There are also indications that some distribution companies are facing liquidity constraints in securing payments and foreign currency bank guarantees, which could affect the pace of supply.

Despite this, sector sources assure that vessels carrying fuel continue to arrive at port terminals, which should ensure supply to the domestic market and the fuel required for LAM operations.

Source: AIM Moçambique