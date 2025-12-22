Mozambique’s LAM adds leased Airbus A319 to fleet

LAM – Mozambique Airlines announced on Friday the addition of a leased Airbus A319 with 148 seats to its fleet, aiming to boost operational capacity in response to rising demand.

Linhas Aéreas de Moçambique (LAM) “has incorporated into its fleet an Airbus A319 aircraft, with a capacity for 148 passengers, under a leasing agreement, with the objective of reinforcing operational capacity, especially in light of increased demand during the Christmas and year-end festive period,” the company stated in a press release

With the addition of this aircraft, the company expects to reduce delays and flight cancellations, ensuring greater regularity of operations and a more comfortable and reliable travel experience for its passengers.

“With this operation, the company now has seven aircraft in its operational fleet, a number that allows it to respond more effectively to current market needs,” it said, reaffirming “its commitment to the continuous improvement of the passenger experience and strengthening confidence in the national public air transport service.”

On 15 December, LAM announced the acquisition of “two own” Embraer 190 aircraft, valued at 21 million euros, considering the achievement a “small step” for the company but “a great step” for the country.

The aircraft, with 100 seats, cost 25 million dollars (21 million euros) and are certified to the European ‘standard’ level, Langa assured, adding that “they previously flew in the Netherlands (…) and have all maintenance completed.”

According to the Mozambican ministry, the company currently has six aircraft, of which five are leased and one Bombardier Q400 was recently acquired, the first in 18 years.

On 23 September, the Mozambican government acknowledged difficulties in restructuring LAM but emphasised that the goal is to ensure a functional and safe company, with the then forecast of acquiring five aircraft by December.

LAM has faced operational problems for several years related to a reduced fleet and lack of investment, with some incidents recorded, non-fatal, which specialists associate with poor maintenance of aircraft, currently undergoing a deep restructuring process.

The Mozambican state company practically ceased international flights this year, focusing on domestic connections, as part of the restructuring process which also led to the entry of a new administration in May and the participation of public companies Hidroeléctrica de Cahora Bassa (HCB), CFM and Empresa Moçambicana de Seguros (EMOSE) as shareholders.

Source: Lusa