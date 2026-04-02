Mozambique: Labour Minister Ivete Alane assesses working conditions at Dugongo Cement Factory

The Minister of Labour, Gender and Social Action, Ivete Alane, on Wednesday conducted an official working visit to the Dugongo Cement Factory in Matutuine District, Maputo Province, in line with the responsibilities of her Ministry, reads a Ministry of Labour press note.

The Minister’s visit aimed to assess working conditions at Dugongo, with a focus on compliance with labour legislation, particularly regarding hygiene, occupational health and safety, and workplace organisation.

During the visit, Minister Alane interacted with both workers and the company’s management.

The Minister issued recommendations aimed at the continuous improvement of the work environment, with emphasis placed on strengthening adherence to hygiene and safety standards, respecting working hours, and promoting good labour practices.

The Ministry of Labour will continue to monitor the implementation of the guidance issued, the press note concludes.

Source: Ministério do Trabalho, Género e Acção Social / Press Release