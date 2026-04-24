Mozambique: Labour Commission submits minimum wage proposals

Mozambique’s Labour Consultative Commission will submit to the Government proposals for increases in minimum wages validated today, results that have satisfied sector unions, although they do not meet workers’ purchasing power needs.

“We are satisfied because we achieved those results, but across all these sectors, if we look, not all employers are able to pay the minimum wage. Therefore, we are pleased with the results we have achieved, aware that they do not meet what is needed, which is the purchasing power of the worker,” said the representative of the Confederation of Independent and Free Trade Unions of Mozambique (Consilmo), Boaventura Sibinde.

The official was speaking in Maputo on the sidelines of the first extraordinary plenary session of the Labour Consultative Commission, which includes employers, unions and the Government, to decide on proposals for minimum wage increases across eight national labour sectors, which will be submitted to the Government for approval at the next Council of Ministers meeting.

Without disclosing the percentage increases that will affect Mozambican workers’ wages, Consilmo said that not all sectors achieved the desired results, including a subsector of the fisheries sector, which “did not negotiate and has no results” for the new increase.

Among the reasons for maintaining wages for small-scale fishermen, according to the Consilmo representative, are the lack of control over who is authorised to fish, water pollution and the reduced capacity of the Cahora Bassa hydroelectric dam, leading licensed fishermen to fall short of expected annual outputs, which in turn reduces projected production for the coming year.

“This was the justification given, and this subsector has no results, maintaining the minimum wage in force since last year. Even last year, the result for this sector was the lowest of all, but in the remaining sectors, the truth is that they do not meet purchasing power needs, although wages are not the same,” said Boaventura Sibinde, arguing that the minimum wage should be 52,000 meticais (703.5 euros) to meet the basic consumption basket of Mozambicans.

The Government considered that the negotiation process, which began on 23 March and involved the Confederation of Economic Associations (CTA) and the Mozambican Workers’ Organisation (OTM), which includes Consilmo, proceeded “normally”, taking into account the country’s macroeconomic performance outlook for 2026, which is unfavourable due to underperformance in several sectors, resulting in unsatisfactory wage increase outcomes.

“All these aspects I have mentioned — I would not say the results are satisfactory, but they are the possible ones in the context of the country’s reality. What will go to the Council of Ministers are the results that were reached at the negotiation tables,” said the secretary-general of the Labour Consultative Commission, João Motim.

Source: Lusa