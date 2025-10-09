Mozambique: Kidnapping of businessman, the sixth this year, a ‘major blow’ to economic recovery efforts, CTA says

Mozambican business leaders on Wednesday described the recent kidnapping of a Portuguese citizen in Maputo, the sixth such incident this year, as a “major blow” to the country’s economic recovery efforts, calling on the government to clarify the situation quickly and take action.

The Confederation of Economic Associations (CTA) of Mozambique said in a statement that this latest kidnapping “is a major blow to the economic recovery efforts that investors and businesspeople from various backgrounds have been making to lift the country out of economic stagnation,” noting that this is the sixth such case recorded this year.

The case in question concerns the kidnapping on Tuesday of a Portuguese businessman who works in the sale of vehicle parts and accessories. He was snatched at the door of his company’s headquarters on Avenida Zedequias Manganhela, in downtown Maputo, by a group of four unidentified individuals who forced their victim into a white car with no number plate. It is the first such case publicly known since June.

For the CTA business confederation, this incident “exacerbates investors’ fears” about directing their investments to the country, stating that insecurity, terror and instability “are weapons that undermine a healthy and attractive business environment for investment”.

“The CTA deplores the fact that this criminal kidnapping of the Portuguese businessman (…) is taking place at a time when, in the context of public-private dialogue, the main barriers to investment are being identified,” it said, pointing out that preparations are under way for the 2025 edition of the Annual Private Sector Conference, which aims to put the country back in the spotlight of major international investors.

The confederation urged the authorities, particularly the police forces, to “make every effort and use all intelligence measures to clarify this case quickly” and to ensure the “urgent and safe return of the businessman”, also calling for the “total dismantling of all networks responsible for kidnapping and abduction crimes, for the immediate restoration of confidence and security in the business environment” in Mozambique.

“The CTA urges the Government of Mozambique to implement immediate measures, within the scope of its powers, to definitively end the climate of fear, terror and insecurity that characterises the environment in which our business community operates, including the spread of acts of terrorism affecting the province of Cabo Delgado,” it added.

“The CTA expresses its solidarity with the family of businessman Francisco Casquinha, assuring that it will do everything within its role of advocating for the continuous improvement of the business environment to help make Mozambique a safer place for enterprise, promoting prosperous businesses in a society founded on social justice and security for all,” the two-page statement reads.

The Mozambican Government said it had been informed of the kidnapping of the Portuguese businessman in Maputo and was awaiting action by the police forces, while highlighting progress in controlling this type of crime in the country.

In a “verbal note” sent to diplomatic missions and international organisations in the country, the Embassy of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta to Mozambique confirmed that the 69-year-old Portuguese citizen is married to the Chargé d’Affaires of that representation and that they are awaiting the outcome of the case.

The Mozambican police said on Tuesday that “multisectoral teams” had been dispatched to the city of Maputo and its surroundings to locate the businessman, who also holds Mozambican nationality.

This is the first publicly known case since 21 June, when a Lebanese citizen, the owner of a pharmacy, was kidnapped inside his shop in central Maputo. In February, a Portuguese-Mozambican was kidnapped by a group of four armed individuals in Polana Caniço, also in Maputo.

On 12 June, Mozambican police authorities announced that the number of kidnappings in Maputo had fallen by half in the first five months of the year, with four cases compared to eight in the same period in 2024.

READ: Police say teams mobilised to rescue Maputo kidnapping victim – Watch