Mozambique: Kenmare builds teacher housing and water supply system to support communities near Moma mine

Kenmare Resources, through the Kenmare Moma Development Association (KMAD) ,has constructed two teachers’ houses alongside the school Kenmare has built in Tibane village, close to its Moma Mine in Nampula province, Mozambique.

These houses will allow the teachers to supervise pupils more closely and to ensure smoother day-to-day running of the school, improving the quality of the education provided.

Kenmare, also through KMAD, has also constructed a new water supply system for Topuito village, located close to its Moma Mine in Nampula province

The new water system provides access to safe drinking water to over 1,000 families and includes both public taps and 150 connections to local homes.

About KMAD

The Kenmare Moma Development Association (KMAD) is a not-for-profit organisation that was established in 2004 to implement social development programmes in the Moma Mine’s host communities.

The focus of KMAD’s work is framed by its four key strategic pillars: livelihoods and economic development, education, healthcare, and water and sanitation.

Read more about KMAD’s commitment to improving access to clean water and sanitation for local communities:

:https://www.kenmareresources.com/sustainability/kmad/





Source: Kenmare Resources