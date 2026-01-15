Mozambique: Karingani Game Reserve invests nearly half a million meticais in the Massingir District Football Championship

Karingani Game Reserve recently supported the Massingir District Football Championship with an investment of close to half a million meticais. The initiative took place over the past six months and comprised 24 match days, mobilising hundreds of young people, local authorities, community members and economic actors from across the district.

The Canhane Football Club, representing the community of Canhane, emerged as champions of the 2025 edition. At the same time, the team is one of those directly supported by Karingani, alongside Década da Vitória FC and Cubo FC, all from communities surrounding the reserve.

According to Karingani’s Community Development Manager, Eusébio Mavie, the support for the championship forms part of the company’s strategy to promote social development in neighbouring communities, by encouraging healthy and constructive activities for local youth.

“Supporting the district of Massingir is part of Karingani’s objectives, which focus on improving the living conditions of the surrounding communities. In this case, we did so through sport,” he said.

In addition to financial support to the Massingir Recreational Football Association, Karingani provided sports equipment, trophies for the winners, transport and fuel for the supported community teams, ensuring their mobility throughout all match days of the championship.

“We feel doubly rewarded — for supporting the championship and for seeing one of the communities neighbouring Karingani Game Reserve crowned as champions,” added Mavie.

The President of the Massingir Recreational Football Association, Jonas Mongoé, highlighted the social and economic impact of the championship, noting that Karingani’s sponsorship, valued at over 400,000 meticais, was decisive to the success of the competition.

“This championship goes beyond football, generating direct benefits for vendors, families and the healthy occupation of young people, contributing to keeping them away from illicit practices,” he stated.

He also highlighted the district’s sporting potential, stressing that “Massingir has proven talent and the capacity to compete at provincial and national levels.”

In turn, the Administrator of the District of Massingir, Sérgio Costa, described the championship as a strategic gain for local youth.

“It is an initiative that engages young people in a positive way, promotes social peace and contributes to the prevention of problems such as alcohol and drug consumption,” he said, describing Karingani as “a strategic and privileged partner” in the development of district-level sport.

Beyond its social impact, the championship also boosted the local economy. Cristina João, one of several local entrepreneurs who benefited from the large attendance during the competition, and a vendor of grilled meat and related products at the football grounds, acknowledged the direct benefits of the event.

“With championships like this, I am able to sell much more, which helps with household expenses and my children’s school costs.”

Karingani Game Reserve reaffirms its commitment to sustainable initiatives that promote community development, youth inclusion and the strengthening of sport as a tool for social cohesion, and expresses its openness to the continuation and expansion of such initiatives in the district of Massingir.

About Karingani Game Reserve

Karingani Game Reserve (KGR) is situated in southern Mozambique and shares boundaries with Limpopo National Park (LNP) and South Africa’s Kruger National Park (KNP). Karingani Game Reserve (KGR) is a reserve recognized as an important environmental conservation area for the protection of the history and species of terrestrial mammals, committed to promoting tourism, conservation, socio-economic development and fostering solid relations with the community. It currently employs over 422 people, 86.20% of whom come from the provinces of Maputo and Gaza where the reserve is located, 11.54% Mozambicans from other provinces and the remaining 2.26% of workers are foreign nationals. Karingani, which means “storytelling” in Changana, refers to a traditional practice of the local people in the area of the reserve. The Karingani initiative is more than simple storytelling; it evolves continuously and is inspired by the spirit of the respected storyteller who preserves ancient traditions. This custom is part of Mozambican culture and is valued and respected by the project. The initiative combines this rich cultural heritage with the modernity of contemporary Africa, creating an innovative environment for the development of the Project.

Source: Karingani Game Reserve / Press Release