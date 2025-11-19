Mozambique: Justice Minister calls for coordinated work against drug addiction in Africa

Mozambican Justice Minister Mateus Saize calls for coordinated work and evidence-based responses in order to mitigate drug addiction on the African continent.

According to the minister, who was speaking on Tuesday, in Maputo, at the Continental Technical Consultation Meeting, which is aimed at validating the African Union’s new Drug Control and Crime Prevention Plan, the continent faces an escalation of the drug crisis, prompting immediate action to prevent the problem.

“Africa has faced a rapidly escalating drug crisis. Substances such as cocaine and heroin, previously only transited through African territory, are now infiltrating local markets and domestic food consumption. The situation has worsened with the increased use of pharmaceutical products. Codeine and tramadol accounted for 57 percent of global seizures between 2019 and 2023”, he said.

According to Saize, the continent’s demographic size exacerbates the challenges, at a time when over 60 percent of the African population is under 25 years old, increasing the risk factors for the initiation of drug use and worsening the implications for key sectors such as education, criminal justice, and social cohesion.

Therefore, he said, this meeting, organized by the African Union Commission, is a crucial step in evaluating the implementation of the Continental Action Plan 2019-2025 and outlining the new strategic framework for 2026-2030.

“The future plan should integrate a balanced approach, focusing on public health, human rights, sustainable development, and cross-cutting factors such as gender and youth. Domestically, the country is strengthening its legislative and programmatic instruments, through Strategy on Illicit Drugs and Other Psychoactive Substances 2026–2034, aligned with Agenda 2063”, he said.

“The approval of the new law will allow us to update the challenges posed by the new modus operandi of drug trafficking and promote harm reduction actions”, he added.