Mozambique: Justice and education are crucial for creation of competent human resources

Mozambican Prime Minister Benvinda Levi believes that the sectors of justice and education are crucial for the country’s development and creation of human resources capable of ensuring institutional capacity.

She was speaking on Monday, in Maputo, at a ceremony in which she swore into office Tuarique Abdala, as Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice and Armindo Mutimba as Deputy Director-General of the National Institute of Examinations Certification and Equivalencies (INECE).

Levi also swore into office Graziela Tembe as Deputy Director-General of the National Institute of Distance Education (INED) and Manuel Guro as Deputy Director-General of the National Institute for Educational Development (INDE).

The Prime Minister swore in four new leaders of key institutions in the Justice and Education sectors this Monday, in an act that marks the strengthening of institutional capacity for the implementation of the Government’s Five-Year Program 2025-2029.

According to the Prime Minister, the selection of these people to become general directors is related to their competence and responsibility to deal with the challenges facing each institution.

“We challenge those who were sworn in the justice sector to ensure the coordination of plans, budget execution, and the implementation of government policies, with a particular focus on the digitalization of justice services and the modernization of public administration”, she said.

In the education sector, the Prime Minister reiterated that INECE, INED, and INDE constitute essential pillars of educational policy and they guarantee the credibility of exams and equivalencies, as well as they establish curricular guidelines and expands access to education through distance learning.

“We wish you good work and we hope you contribute to strengthening institutions and achieving the goals defined in the PQG (the government Strategic Planning and Management Plan),” she said.