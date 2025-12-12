Mozambique | Just In: Opposition walks out of Customs Tariff revision debate

The deputies from the parliamentary groups of Podemos, Renamo and MDM have just walked out of the plenary session of the Assembly of the Republic debating the government’s proposed revision of the Customs Tariff Law.

The only parliamentary group present at the session, listening to the Minister of Finance presenting the proposal, was that of Frelimo. The opposition deputies complained that the proposal had been submitted by the President of the Republic too late and that there was insufficient time for an in-depth debate on such a complex legislative reform.

The opposition groups also argued that the proposal should not be debated at this time because there had been no public consultation — that is, no consultation with the Mozambican people — who, in their view, will be the ones to pay the price of the duties and taxes if the changes currently under consideration are approved.

The Frelimo parliamentary group, meanwhile, claimed that debating the amendment to the law was relevant because it is foreseen in the rules of procedure of the Assembly of the Republic and because it will allow the Government to broaden the tax base. They also said it will enable the Government to collect more taxes to build schools, hospitals, roads and to carry out many other investments.

At 11:30 am, the three opposition groups who left the plenary chamber will address the press to explain their decision to the people they represent.

Following the walkout, the Minister of Finance, Carla Louveira, continued with the reading of the proposed law amending the customs tariff, and the committees led by deputies from Frelimo presented their opinions on the proposal.

By Clemêncio Fijamo

Source: O País