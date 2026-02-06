Mozambique: Journalists’ Union threatens to boycott coverage of government events in Manica province

The National Union of Journalists (SNJ), in the central Mozambican province of Manica, have threatened to boycott journalistic coverage of government events unless the attempted assassination against a prominent journalist is clarified.

The victim in question was Carlitos Cadangue, journalist of the independent Mozambican television station, STV. He escaped death when his vehicle was attacked with gunshots by a group of individuals wearing masks.

SNJ demands a swift investigation so that those involved in the case may be held accountable.

“We, as the National Union of Journalists, demand a swift and independent investigation, an investigation that is, above all, transparent, because a dictatorial state cannot prevail”, Nelson Benjamin told reporters, in representation of the SNJ.

Cadangue has been reporting about environmental pollution in Manica, which forced the government to appoint an Interministerial Commission to investigate illegal gold mining in the province. As a result, all mining in Manica was temporarily suspended.

According to Benjamin, during the investigations, it is necessary to prevent interference from the “powerful people” because “our colleague suffered this attack at a time when reports about mining are becoming increasingly prominent. As you know, mining involves many powerful people, who are seeing their businesses weakened.”

“If a responsible and transparent investigation does not take place, we, as the SNJ, in coordination with the media, are even considering not covering certain government events, so that there is a clear and efficient response”, he said.

In a statement, SNJ said that it is unacceptable for journalists to continue to be targeted with violence simply for fulfilling their duty to inform.

“The SNJ calls on the competent authorities to carry out a serious and swift investigation, with a view to quickly clarifying the facts, identifying the moral and material authors of the attack and consequently holding them accountable, in order to avoid impunity”, reads the note.

Source: AIM