Mozambique: Journalists’ Statute to impose sanctions on those practising press consultancy – O País

The Statute for Mozambican Journalists will sanction professionals who simultaneously engage in journalism and other activities such as press consultancy, public relations, marketing, as well as advertising actions for brands or services. This information is contained in the draft document currently under public consultation.

Journalists nationwide gathered on Monday (8 December), in Maputo, to discuss the proposed journalist statute and professional accreditation, two important instruments to rebuild, dignify, and enhance the journalistic profession, within the ongoing revision of the media legislative framework.

The 28-article instrument, which, in addition to defining journalists as those who “as their main, permanent, and remunerated occupation, perform research, collection, selection, and processing of facts, news or opinions through text, image or sound, intended for dissemination via the press, news agencies, radio, television, or any other electronic means of distribution”, determines the incompatibility of journalism with professions such as press consultancy, public relations, marketing, police service, and even advertising actions, as can be read in paragraph 2 of article 5.

“It is also considered an advertising activity incompatible with the practice of journalism to participate in initiatives aimed at promoting products, services or entities through the personal or institutional notoriety of the journalist, unless determined exclusively by editorial criteria.”

The same instrument establishes as a journalist’s duty (Article 19):

“a) To inform with accuracy and impartiality, rejecting sensationalism and clearly distinguishing facts from opinion.”

Tomás Vieira Mário, dean of journalism and consultant on the project, defended during the document presentation that this article aims to address a recurring problem that often goes unnoticed.

“Nowadays, it is very common to see, on television, reports where the reporter mixes fact with opinion, condemns, acts as judge, lawyer, prosecutor. But that should not happen! It is shameful! The reporter reports, and that’s it. Opinion, yes, can be given in opinion pieces,” he said.

In case of non-compliance or violation, the journalist may face sanctions that could lead to the revocation of their professional accreditation. This process will be managed by the Journalist Professional Accreditation Commission, which is to be established.

“This commission actually embodies the idea of an order. A professional order. Because it is the body that grants, renews, and can revoke the accreditation. It is the entity that has teeth to bite. Because this gap has always existed.”

From the audience came a concern: why not create a professional order?

“The part about respecting the professional accreditation is practically the same as what professional orders do. So why don’t we acknowledge that we want a journalism order? Or something similar. My idea is that the order, if it exists, will really ensure order in the exercise of our profession,” said journalist Ernesto Martinho.

There are also sanctions foreseen for those who infringe upon press freedom, as explained by Mário.

“We witnessed during the elections TV teams being assaulted, blocked, phones being taken. Here it is clear what the consequences are. Anyone who interferes with true information, physically or legally, by seizing or damaging materials necessary for the profession, or preventing entry or stay in public places, as happened with the news programme, will face consequences.”

Dean Filipe Mabutana argued that the statute should also sanction journalists.

“I feel there is a missing article that should address abuses of freedom of information. And then there is a problem: would the best title be ‘Abuses of Freedom of Information’ or ‘Abuses to Freedom of Information’?” defended Filipe Mabutana.

MISA and the Journalists’ Union say that sector regulation is essential to curb excesses in journalism.

The instrument appears at a time when the laws on media and broadcasting are under revision.

Source: O País