Mozambique: Japanese business delegation assesses investment opportunities in Manica

As part of Manica province’s participation in Expo Osaka 2025, a Japanese business delegation is currently working in Manica to identify, gather and systematise investment opportunities in the areas of energy, irrigation, agriculture and potable water supply.

Following extensive fieldwork in the districts of Macate and Manica, the delegation will assess and define a study focused on either the rehabilitation and expansion of the Chitunga mini-hydropower plant in Manica district, or the construction of the Tsate dam in Macate district.

According to the business representatives, the development of hydroelectric infrastructure is intended to be integrated into a broader project that includes irrigation schemes for farmland and the provision of clean drinking water.

After an evaluation meeting held on Wednesday (15th), the Provincial Director for Planning and Finance in Manica, Nuromomad Hassamo, acknowledged that if these programmes are implemented, thousands of families are expected to benefit from the three components arising from Expo Osaka 2025.

For their part, the Japanese entrepreneurs, represented by Tetsuro Yano, President of the Association of African Economy and Development, stated that a study to design the respective management programmes will begin within days, with the project to be defined within three months.

It is also noted that, under Expo Osaka 2025, another group of entrepreneurs is expected to arrive in Manica Province in the coming days.

Source: Conselho Executivo Provincial de Manica / Press Release