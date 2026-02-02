Mozambique: ITRANSMAR bans navigation on the Limpopo River due to critical hydrological conditions

The Maritime Transport Regulatory Authority in Gaza Province (ITRANSMAR) has announced the immediate prohibition of navigation on the Limpopo River, specifically the stretch between the upper area of the city of Xai-Xai and the bridge over the river. This measure, effective from 2 February 2026, applies to both passenger and cargo transport.

The ban is due to severe hydrological conditions that have made this stretch unnavigable, with a marked reduction in water flow and a high concentration of debris on the riverbed. These factors pose a significant risk of accidents and damage to vessels.

To mitigate the impact of this restriction, the authorities recommend the use of road transport as an alternative. The suggested route connecting the affected points is via Chongoene – Chibuto – Chissano.

ITRANSMAR warns that non-compliance with this regulation constitutes an offence punishable by fines and other sanctions under the country’s current maritime legislation. The authority calls for the cooperation and understanding of all shipowners, operators and citizens, reiterating that the protection of human life is the institution’s top priority.

Source: Miramar