Mozambique: Italian Film Festival opens in Maputo

The 18th edition of the Italian Film Festival in Maputo is taking place from 3 to 6 December, organized by the Embassy of Italy in collaboration with the Controluce Association. A selection of Italian films will be screened at the Cine-Teatro Scala, in their original version with Portuguese subtitles.

The Festival will open on 4 December at 7:00 p.m. with the screening of 1943-1997, a short film by Ettore Scola, followed by L’ulivo e o baobá by Serena Porta, in the presence of Corrado Azzolini, one of the film’s producers.

This year, for the first time, the public screenings will be accompanied by a programme of workshops and seminars led by Italian filmmakers at the Pedagogical University of Maputo, aimed at its students.

Participating and addressing the various stages of film production will be: Antonio Falduto, screenwriter and director; producers Alberto Iannuzzi and Corrado Azzolini; set designer Marta Zani; and actor Filippo Scotti, the protagonist of Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand of God.

Access to the screenings is free and does not require a reservation.

Click on the links to read, download for free, the film and workshop programmes.





Source: Embaixada da Itália em Maputo / Press Release