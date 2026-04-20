Mozambique: Italian businessman arrested — AIM report | Watch

The Mozambican Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) on Friday arrested the owner of the Maputo beachfront hotel and restaurant, Kaya-Kwanga, the Italian citizen, Umberto Sartori, and three others, accused of drug trafficking, money laundering and forgery.

The three others arrested were named as Manzar Saed Abbas; Tharmomed Valay Mahomed, better known as Shabir; and his son, Anas Tharmomed.

SERNIC spokesperson Hilario Lole, speaking to reporters at Kaya-Kwanga, said the men were arrested on Friday in a joint operation between SERNIC and the Mozambican police (PRM).

The arrests took place in the homes and offices of the suspects where various goods were seized that could be used as proof in criminal proceedings. Lole said there are indications that the men arrested are members of an organised crime network.

During the searches, the authorities seized a pistol, an AK-47 assault rifle, a hunting gun, assorted ammunition, computers, mobile phone and various documents, which will all be submitted to forensic analysis.

Lole said “we want to leave a clear warning that we shall be intransigent towards all those who persists in criminal activities. They will be duly detained and brought to justice”.

SERNIC gave no further details of the crimes of which the four men arrested are accused.





Source: AIM