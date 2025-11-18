Mozambique issues flood warning for Maputo, Matola and Beira

The Mozambican government has issued a flood alert for the cities of Maputo, Matola, and Beira, warning of possible flooding over the next two days as moderate-to-heavy rainfall is expected across the southern and central regions of the country.

In an advisory on Monday, the National Directorate of Water Resources Management cited forecasts from the National Institute of Meteorology that predicted significant rainfall accumulation until Tuesday.

The directorate cautioned that the Maputo River Basin may exceed its alert threshold, potentially inundating riverside agricultural zones and disrupting traffic in Catuane, Matutuine district.

The Umbelúzi River Basin is also expected to experience increased runoff although officials do not anticipate major impacts in surrounding communities.

The directorate urged residents to avoid crossing riverbeds and tributaries and advised motorists – particularly those driving low-suspension vehicles – to exercise caution in peri-urban areas.

Citizens were also encouraged to monitor updates from official channels.

Mozambique has a long history of flood-related disasters, with severe episodes recorded in 2000, 2019 and 2023, often exacerbated by cyclones and inadequate drainage infrastructure.

The country’s vulnerability to extreme weather events has prompted calls for improved early warning systems and resilient urban planning, especially in densely populated coastal zones.