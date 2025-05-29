Mozambique: Islamic State claims responsibility for alleged deadly attack on military camp – Lusa

The extremist group Islamic State on Wednesday claimed responsibility for an attack on a Mozambican army camp in Macomia, in Cabo Delgado, in the north of the country, alleging that it had taken the lives of at least 10 soldiers.

In information posted on its propaganda channels, the Islamic State claims that the attack took place on Tuesday, documenting the claim, which has not been confirmed by the Mozambican authorities, with one photograph.

It adds that the military camp was destroyed in this alleged attack, the second, the extremist group claims, in less than a month, after another of its kind in Muidumbe, which it claims caused 11 deaths among the Mozambican army.

These attacks, although on a smaller scale, have been increasing in recent months, coinciding with the announced intention of the oil company TotalEnergies to resume the mega project for the production of Liquefied Natural Gas in Cabo Delgado, valued at 20 billion dollars (17.7 billion euros).

In April, attacks by these groups were also recorded on a reserve in the neighbouring province of Niassa, resulting in at least two deaths.

This month, a Russian oceanographic vessel was the target of an armed attack at sea by unknown perpetrators, in an area of Cabo Delgado that is often targeted by terrorist groups on local fishermen.

Since October 2017, the gas-rich province of Cabo Delgado has been facing an armed rebellion with attacks claimed by movements associated with the extremist group Islamic State, which have led to the displacement of more than a million people.

In 2024 alone, at least 349 people died in attacks by Islamic extremist groups in the province, an increase of 36% compared to the previous year, according to data recently released by the Africa Center for Strategic Studies, an academic institution of the US Department of Defence that analyses conflicts in Africa.

