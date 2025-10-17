Mozambique invites Turkish businesses to invest in energy sector

he Mozambican Secretary of State for Industry and Commerce, António Grispos, believes that the energy and agriculture sectors are crucial for bilateral cooperation between Mozambique and Turkey.

Speaking at a meeting of African Ministers of Industry and Commerce, on the first day of the Turkey-Africa Economic and Business Forum (TABEF 2025), Grispos said that the country’s potential also demands improvement in the logistics sector.

He therefore invited Turkish businesses to expand investments in the Nacala, Beira, and Maputo logistics corridors.

“Logistics infrastructure and the Nacala, Beira, and Maputo corridors connect Mozambique to regional markets, providing an excellent opportunity for Turkish businesses. We invite Turkish companies to participate in the development of ports, roads, power plants, and logistics corridors”, said Grispos.

“These sectors represent long-term opportunities for Turkish investors and industrial partners”, he added.

He stressed that the cooperation between the two countries must be based on technology transfer, industrial development, and regional integration.

“Mozambique has gas, hydropower, solar power, and wind power, which represent great potential for industrial cooperation. The country is an ideal partner for expanding power generation capacity, enabling a cleaner energy transition and sustaining economic growth”, he said.

In addition to energy, he said, agriculture is a strategic area, awaiting “modernization, irrigation technology, fertilizer production, and agro-processing systems”.

For his part, the Turkish Trade Minister, Ömer Bolat, said that his government’s commitment to Africa is aimed at increasing bilateral trade volume to 40 billion US dollars in the coming years.

“We are building a new generation of partnerships based on mutual respect, industrial cooperation, and shared prosperity. We need to ensure that our minerals and natural resources create sufficient domestic value, allowing us to mobilize domestic investment and become active partners in our own development”, he said.

The African Union (AU) – represented by Francisca Belobe, Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry and Minerals – said that it is urgent to establish investment guarantee instruments aimed at strengthening transparency and measures such as the Double Taxation Agreement (DTA) to attract more reliable investors.

