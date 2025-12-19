Mozambique introduces new regulation to tighten telecom traffic control and security

On December 16, 2025, the Mozambican Council of Ministers officially enacted Decree No. 48/2025, introducing a new Regulation for Telecommunications Traffic Control. The decree revokes the previous 2023 framework (Decree No. 38/2023) to address the rapid evolution of the digital landscape and the rise in telecommunications-based crimes. The regulation aims to enhance national security, protect public and financial services, and safeguard state sovereignty against threats such as cyberattacks and AI-driven fraud.

Under the new rules, the National Communications Institute of Mozambique (INCM) is granted expanded oversight powers, including the authority to install and maintain traffic monitoring systems within licensed operators’ infrastructures. Operators are legally required to provide detailed communications data, including Call Detail Records (CDR) and Internet Protocol Detail Records (IPDR). This data will be used for security monitoring as well as revenue assurance, ensuring that all traffic is correctly billed and taxed.

The regulation establishes strict protocols for handling fraudulent traffic, defined as unauthorized or manipulated communications intended to evade charges or compromise networks. Operators must conduct annual network audits and report or suspend suspicious traffic within two hours of verification. While INCM can order service interruptions for security purposes, any suspension exceeding 48 hours must be validated by a judicial authority to protect civil liberties.

Financially, operators are required to contribute to the cost of regulatory activities, capped at 1% of gross annual revenue. Non-compliance may result in fines ranging from 500 to 3,500 minimum public-sector salaries, with penalties potentially doubling in cases where negligence causes loss of state revenue.

In a parallel move, the government issued Resolution No. 52/2025, restructuring the Technical-Scientific Commission on Climate Change (CTCMC). The commission, which advises on climate adaptation and mitigation, will now be led by the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, with the Minister of Water Resources as Vice-President. This adjustment aims to align Mozambique’s scientific advisory capacities with current environmental challenges and international climate commitments.

Source: TechAfrica News