Mozambique: Intaka–Boquisso road shows rainwater accumulation shortly after inauguration – Watch

Just days after its (Saturday, December 20) inauguration by the Minister of Transport and Logistics, the Intaka–Boquisso road is showing a critical point of rainwater accumulation, a situation that is causing concern among residents and road users.

Over the weekend, videos shared on social media showed a section of the road flooded, making it difficult for people and vehicles to move. Although many citizens expressed satisfaction with the new infrastructure on the day of the inauguration, the rain caused parts of the road to become submerged, creating circulation difficulties and risks for motorists.

In an interview with Miramar, residents said that the location in question had always been problematic, even before the rehabilitation works, and said they did not understand the concentration of water despite the existence of drainage systems.

Meanwhile, poor visibility caused by the flooding led some transport operators to collide with poles and other obstacles along the road.





Source: TV Miramar