Mozambique: Insurgents attack, kill four near Mocímboa da Praia – Lusa

At least four people were killed by alleged terrorists on the outskirts of the town of Mocímboa da Praia, in the Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, in the same place where five others were murdered almost a fortnight ago, local sources told Lusa on Monday.

According to the sources, the four people, including a woman, were beheaded on Sunday night, with the victims being surprised inside their homes by alleged terrorists.

“They killed four people at dawn on Sunday, in the same Filipe Nyusi neighbourhood where they killed five people almost a fortnight ago. We’re in a bad way,” said a source from Mocímboa da Praia.

After the incident, the population fled, and Rwandan soldiers patrolling the area were called to the scene.

“We called Rwanda, but it was too late. After the killings, the rebels fled,” said the same source.

The attack took place less than a kilometre from the Rwandan force’s position, leaving local residents worried.

“Even so, the terrorists are attacking, which leaves doubts about the security that is so much talked about,” lamented another source.

The total number of people displaced by recent attacks by terrorist groups in northern Mozambique had risen to 5,770 by last week in three districts of Cabo Delgado, according to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

According to an IOM field report, with data up to 15 September, this “escalation” of attacks and “increase in fear and violence” took place between 25 August and 11 September in the districts of Muidumbe, Mocímboa da Praia and Montepuez.

It adds that this new wave of insecurity led to the “displacement of approximately 5,770 people”, equivalent to 1,471 families, including 3,271 people from Mocímboa da Praia, 2,230 who “fled various locations in the Muidumbe district” and 269 from the Montepuez district.

This is an increase of 1,500 displaced people in four days, compared to the previous figures.

At the end of July, attacks by terrorist groups in the south of Cabo Delgado province had already caused more than 57,000 displaced people in Chiúre district, according to a previous IOM report.

Cabo Delgado province has seen an upsurge in attacks by rebel groups since July, with the districts of Chiúre, Muidumbe, Quissanga, Ancuabe, Meluco, and, most recently, Mocímboa da Praia being targeted.

Mozambique’s government has since deplored the latest terrorist attacks in Cabo Delgado, saying that it is the role of the state to pursue, delay and stop attacks so that the population has “as little suffering as possible”.

“We deplore this misfortune, but we don’t stop at this component of lamentation, which is why we have forces committed to it and details of this will be given, if this is the case, by the security entities that are actually on the ground or by those responsible at central level,” said Inocêncio Impissa, spokesman for the Council of Ministers.

In 2024 alone, at least 349 people died in attacks in northern Mozambique, most of them claimed by the extremist group Islamic State, an increase of 36% on the previous year, according to a study released by the Africa Centre for Strategic Studies (ACSS), an academic institution of the US government’s Department of Defence.

Source: Lusa