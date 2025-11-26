Mozambique: Insurgent attacks force almost 72,000 to flee their homes in Nampula province

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) estimated on Tuesday that 71,983 people fled the district of Memba, in the Mozambican province of Nampula, in one week due to attacks by terrorist groups.

According to a field report by the United Nations agency, recent attacks by non-state armed groups in the Memba district between 10 and 17 November triggered further displacements, exacerbating the escalation of violence in northern Mozambique in 2025.

Citing data and updates from state and humanitarian organisations monitoring the conflict in northern Mozambique, the IOM notes that between 16 and 23 November, 14,172 families (71,983 people) were displaced to Eráti, a district in the same province.

According to the document, the main concentration points for displaced persons include the headquarters of the Alua administrative post, which hosts 10,169 families (49,924 people), Miliva, with 1,634 families (8,895 people), and the Alua Velha Primary School, with 2,369 families (13,164 people), with children accounting for 67% (47,964) of the displaced population.

“Reception centres remain overcrowded, with families occupying classrooms, tents or open spaces. These conditions increase exposure to rain, limited access to water, sanitation and hygiene, and related health risks,” the report warns.

According to the IOM, women, girls, older people and people with disabilities face even greater vulnerabilities, including exposure to gender-based violence, lack of privacy and limited access to facilities.

The organisation adds that there are unaccompanied and separated children among the displaced, as well as reports of lost civil documents and increased psychosocial distress, “particularly among those who fled on foot for several days”.

“The government and partners are providing immediate assistance, including food, emergency shelter, hygiene, health and protection support. However, resources remain largely limited, and the number of new arrivals continues to exceed available capacity,” explains the UN agency, warning of the urgency of “coordinated scaling up of support” across sectors to meet priority needs and improve conditions in reception centres.

At least five people have died in recent extremist attacks in Memba, northern Mozambique, said Nampula province governor Eduardo Abdula on 18 November, warning that the number could rise due to a lack of information from areas that are still inaccessible.

The instability has also led to the suspension of several public projects in Memba, including the construction of a health centre and the district’s water supply system.

Fighters associated with the Islamic State extremist group claimed responsibility for at least two attacks in the Mozambican province of Nampula, killing five Christians, Lusa reported earlier. In the claim, made through the group’s propaganda channels, it is stated that in one of the attacks on a village, “four Christians were captured and shot dead” and a church was burned down. In another location, they claimed to have killed a Christian and burned down two houses.

The gas-rich province of Cabo Delgado, also in northern Mozambique, has been the target of extremist attacks for eight years, with the first attack recorded on 5 October 2017 in the district of Mocímboa da Praia.