Mozambique: Institutes with boarding facilities must produce food and rear livestock for their students — Manica government

The Council of Provincial State Representation Services (CSRE) in Manica has instructed technical and vocational education institutions with boarding facilities to produce food and rear livestock to provide for their students’ diets.

According to Xavier Isidoro, spokesperson for the 13th Ordinary Session of the CSRE, there is a shortage of food products in the institutes, notably at the Armando Emílio Guebuza Polytechnic Institute (IMPAG), despite it having land available for production.

“We want the institutes to produce and not rely solely on the Government,” said Isidoro.

With this directive, the Government hopes to reduce the institutes’ dependence on the State Budget and promote food self-sufficiency in technical and vocational education institutions with boarding facilities, including the Chimoio Agricultural Institute (IAC), Machaze Polytechnic Institute (IPM), Marera Agricultural Institute (IAM) and Manica Health Sciences Institute (ICSM).

“During the past year, the Council was made aware of reports regarding food shortages, especially at IMPAG. We want the institutes to become more self-sufficient by producing their own food and not relying solely on the Government,” added Xavier Isidoro.

Watch below a report by TV Sucesso broadcast on 17 June 2024 on the food shortage at the Armando Emílio Guebuza Polytechnic Institute in Vanduzi, Manica province.

Source: Domingo