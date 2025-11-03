Mozambique: INSS facilities inaugurated in Vanduzi, Manica province

Lourenço Lindonde, Secretary of State in the central Mozambican province of Manica, on Friday inaugurated a delegation of the National Social Security Institute (INSS), in Vanduzi district.

The infrastructure, built from scratch, was budgeted at 12.6 million meticais (about 197,000 US dollars at the current exchange rate). The infrastructure will benefit over 3600 pensioners and contributors.

Speaking during the inauguration, Lindonde called on the workers and individual economic operators to contribute regularly to the social security system.

“This infrastructure is aimed at facilitating physical access to services, reducing waiting times, and lowering travel costs for taxpayers and beneficiaries who previously depended on services available only in Chimoio city”, he said.

“Traders, carpenters, and shoemakers can now access our services in Vanduzi. We want you to make good use of these facilities, guaranteeing your own future”, he added.

He explained that this is one of seven INSS delegations planned for the province, of which six are already completed and two are still under construction. “This is an activity integrated into the Government’s inclusive strategy, which aims to expand the INSS network territorially. This expansion aims to improve public services and create decent working conditions for employees.”

Within the framework of territorial expansion, new district and provincial delegations are underway, aimed at improving service and working conditions for both users and employees.

“We hope that this new infrastructure will contribute to the widespread adoption of the social security system by companies and by self-employed workers. They should register and channel their contributions to ensure access to benefits paid by the INSS”, he said.

For her part, Flôr Bela Chibique, the INSS provincial delegate, said “the inauguration of this infrastructure results from the government’s efforts to bring INSS services closer to communities, ensuring that various social strata have access to social security and can make their contributions.”

She also called on the INSS employees to preserve and value the facilities, ensuring regular building maintenance to avoid costly rehabilitations.

Currently, Manica province has 12,799 contributors, 133,674 beneficiaries, and 4,714 self-employed workers. INSS facilities in the province are currently available in the districts of Manica, Báruè, Guro, Macate, Sussundenga, Mossurize, Gondola, Vanduzi, and Machaze.